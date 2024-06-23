Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 25.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 28.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 109,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 23,990 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Chewy during the third quarter valued at about $730,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,100 shares in the company, valued at $20,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,862 shares of company stock worth $1,047,242 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CHWY opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 141.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHWY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chewy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

