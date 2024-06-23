Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.14. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Chicago Rivet & Machine as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

