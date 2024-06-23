Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 3.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.14. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $28.00.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%.
Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chicago Rivet & Machine
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.