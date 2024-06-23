China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

