Chris Yoshio Sekine Sells 2,800 Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Stock

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.16, for a total transaction of C$118,048.00.

TSE:TSU opened at C$41.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 63.09 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Trisura Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$29.05 and a one year high of C$46.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.02. Trisura Group had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of C$744.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.7520161 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TSU. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.56.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

