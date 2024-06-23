Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.21. 1,199,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.40. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $124.35.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

