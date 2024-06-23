Clarus Wealth Advisors Acquires 352 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth $20,810,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,437,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,994,000 after acquiring an additional 423,338 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 162,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $96.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.08. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.85 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 39.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $530,334.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,256,264.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

