Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 6,372 Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 58,122 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $521,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 690,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,834,000 after purchasing an additional 172,211 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $872,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JHG opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JHG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.37.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

