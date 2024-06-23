Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Clarus Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $342.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.68 and its 200 day moving average is $331.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

