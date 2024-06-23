Clarus Wealth Advisors Invests $208,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $228.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.94. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.