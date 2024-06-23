Clarus Wealth Advisors Invests $208,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 863 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after buying an additional 28,518 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after buying an additional 28,758 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $75,827,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,320,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $271.03 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.80.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

