Clarus Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.47% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000.

Shares of MARB stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $20.45. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.07.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

