Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 352 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,157,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $35,731,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,503.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 83,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 80,420 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,245,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $38,370.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,108.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $2,642,928.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $38,370.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,108.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,697 shares of company stock valued at $11,975,615. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.4 %

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $134.57 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.02 and a twelve month high of $148.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBIX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

