Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 841 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BPMC. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $104.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.33 and its 200 day moving average is $91.67.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.32. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. The business had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $420,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,421.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $420,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,421.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,272,263. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

