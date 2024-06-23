Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.70. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 19,343 shares.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0526 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock. Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Free Report) by 538.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,137 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

