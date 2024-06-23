Clover Health Investments Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOVGet Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 26,744 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 222% compared to the average volume of 8,293 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 30.2% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 782,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 813,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments Trading Up 21.4 %

NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $1.25 on Friday. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $620.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $346.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.10 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

