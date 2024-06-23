Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 37,935 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.86% of Cohen & Steers worth $32,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 13.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the third quarter worth $318,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 44.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 48,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 421.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 233,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 189,066 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

CNS opened at $71.64 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $122.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.01 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.83%.

Insider Transactions at Cohen & Steers

In other news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $519,528.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,496.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.