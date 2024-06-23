Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) dropped 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $222.22 and last traded at $223.36. Approximately 3,576,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 11,966,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.03.

COIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.51 and a 200-day moving average of $198.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $369,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,071,061.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $369,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,071,061.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total value of $23,105,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,158 shares of company stock valued at $86,182,160 over the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $147,646,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $88,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

