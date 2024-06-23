Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.37

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.37 and last traded at C$3.43, with a volume of 34529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.49.

CNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.25 price objective on Collective Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Collective Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Ventum Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Collective Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.70 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$229.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, Director Paul Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.07, for a total transaction of C$50,700.00. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

