Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.30. Coloured Ties Capital shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 73,500 shares traded.

Coloured Ties Capital Stock Up 15.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.

Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Coloured Ties Capital Company Profile

Coloured Ties Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in equity, debt, and convertible securities in all sectors of the junior capital markets, which may be held for both long-term capital appreciation and shorter-term gains. It invests in companies in the junior resources and breakthrough and disruptive technologies.

