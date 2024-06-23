Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 2,845 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,081,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after acquiring an additional 95,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,032,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,372,000 after acquiring an additional 293,337 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,550,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 540,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 63,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,146,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,100,000 after acquiring an additional 270,730 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $43,126.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at $440,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DVAX opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a current ratio of 15.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 190.50 and a beta of 1.20. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

