Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 36,004 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,004 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.25% of Summit Materials worth $19,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,978,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,688,000 after purchasing an additional 53,079 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,650,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 22.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,852,000 after purchasing an additional 714,379 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,177,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,213,000 after purchasing an additional 116,540 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,439,000 after purchasing an additional 109,985 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.92.

Summit Materials Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.98 and a 1-year high of $44.89.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.