Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 532 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,904,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,577 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $24,660,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $17,171,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,883,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,948,000 after purchasing an additional 583,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 729,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,113,000 after purchasing an additional 247,346 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HASI stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HASI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.82.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Further Reading

