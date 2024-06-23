Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 34,817 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.95% of Badger Meter worth $45,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $188.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.06 and a 52 week high of $202.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.87.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.25 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on BMI

About Badger Meter

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.