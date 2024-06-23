Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.55% of FTI Consulting worth $41,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 87.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 15,805 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,579.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,579.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Holly Paul sold 881 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $197,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,119,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $11,163,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FCN opened at $209.91 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.81 and a 12 month high of $232.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.17.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

