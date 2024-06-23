Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,574 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 1.05% of Progyny worth $38,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,116,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at $2,957,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 9,381.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 158,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,411,000 after acquiring an additional 156,386 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after acquiring an additional 356,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.41 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 71,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $2,694,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 11,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $420,027.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,476.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 71,272 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $2,694,081.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,634,112. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

