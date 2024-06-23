Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 56,791 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 407,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,791 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.32% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $16,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,068.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HALO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Insider Activity

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,338,800. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.05.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The company had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.72 million. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

