Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 56,881 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 790,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,881 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.93% of YETI worth $30,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,209,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,080,000 after purchasing an additional 126,154 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 145,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 67,175 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on YETI. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

YETI Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:YETI opened at $40.94 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.79 million. Analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

