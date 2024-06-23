Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 699,147 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 509.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699,147 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 1.73% of Vericel worth $43,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 8.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000.

Vericel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $53.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Insider Activity at Vericel

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $169,046.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,752 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $169,046.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,480.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,471. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

