Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,941 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 211,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 150,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $148.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.35. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The firm has a market cap of $357.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

