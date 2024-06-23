Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,929,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,835 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,560,000 after buying an additional 189,884 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,593,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,721,000 after acquiring an additional 200,139 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6,436.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,718,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,382 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

