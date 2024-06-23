Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,562,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,979,000 after purchasing an additional 119,645 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,989,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,913,000 after purchasing an additional 155,333 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,544,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,695,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,259,000 after buying an additional 102,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,249,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,742,000 after purchasing an additional 628,889 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $121.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

