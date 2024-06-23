Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 1.49% of Enpro worth $52,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,065,000 after buying an additional 22,611 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Enpro during the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Enpro by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 306,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enpro by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,930,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $144.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.02. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.08 and a 1 year high of $170.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.00 million. Enpro had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Enpro’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -857.08%.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

