Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 4,411.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,992 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.89% of Merit Medical Systems worth $39,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 105,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $85.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Merit Medical Systems

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.