Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,832,127,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,478,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,144 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,441,260,000 after purchasing an additional 125,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,504,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,351,937,000 after purchasing an additional 364,029 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.75.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $226.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.06 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.