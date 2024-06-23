Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $13.50 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,487 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 138,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,434,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Oracle by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 16,453 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Oracle by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $835,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 90,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.79.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $141.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.07. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $145.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

