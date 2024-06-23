Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $17.20 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.91.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.81.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

