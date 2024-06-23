Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $2,155,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.38.

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $495.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $500.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

