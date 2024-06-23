Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.39% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 377,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,672,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 389,373 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDN opened at $4.54 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.34). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -49.18%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

