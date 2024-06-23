Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $33.11 Million Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.72% of Valmont Industries worth $33,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VMI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,606.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 12.4% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 10,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,100,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,407,000 after buying an additional 54,189 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE VMI opened at $273.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.03 and its 200-day moving average is $232.05. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.63 and a 12-month high of $303.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

