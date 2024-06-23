Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $44.20 Million Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 71,411 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 2.99% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $44,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 325.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMAT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $81.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average is $65.69. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $84.15.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $5,216,184.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,133,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,500,499.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $5,216,184.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,133,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,500,499.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $379,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,300.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,627,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

