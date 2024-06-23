Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $44.41 Million Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 2,254.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 181,256 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 1.22% of CSW Industrials worth $44,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in CSW Industrials by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CL King started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CSWI opened at $265.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.68 and its 200-day moving average is $230.04. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.82 and a fifty-two week high of $270.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $210.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.86%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $257,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,028.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

