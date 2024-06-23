Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $50.90 Million Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,021,032 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,293 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.88% of SM Energy worth $50,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SM. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in SM Energy by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 3,772.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.63.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

