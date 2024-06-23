Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in IDEX were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

IEX opened at $202.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.45. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.87 and its 200 day moving average is $221.39.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

