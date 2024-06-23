Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,950 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 1.75% of MGP Ingredients worth $33,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,281 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,695,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,706,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $191,678.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,729,998.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donn S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,695,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,706,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,678. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

MGPI stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $124.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.31 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

