Congress Asset Management Co. MA Makes New Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,140 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SSD opened at $171.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.78. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.93 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSD. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSD

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.