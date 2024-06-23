Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 111,333 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,032,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,333 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 1.89% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $35,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,685,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $7,963,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,904,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200,166 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,654,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,614,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,214,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,854,000 after acquiring an additional 142,551 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $27.04 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

