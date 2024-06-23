Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 11,345 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $13,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,871,000 after buying an additional 472,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $100,797,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $48,605,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,861,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 15.4% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 594,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,412,000 after purchasing an additional 79,506 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.83.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $258.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.05 and a 200-day moving average of $241.23. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $142.92 and a 1 year high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

