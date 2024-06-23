Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 1,253 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIW. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $269,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 17,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.36. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $28.45.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.