Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 170,180 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,045,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 170,180 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 1.60% of Calix worth $34,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALX. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 516.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,610,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,364,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,765,000 after purchasing an additional 298,277 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Calix by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,588,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,831,000 after purchasing an additional 313,380 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,165,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 52,882 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CALX. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

NYSE CALX opened at $35.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 112.90 and a beta of 1.75.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Calix had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $226.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

