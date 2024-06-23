Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,709 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 1.65% of ICF International worth $46,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,126,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in ICF International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in ICF International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get ICF International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICF International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

ICF International Price Performance

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $140.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.68 and its 200 day moving average is $143.24. ICF International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $494.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.38%.

ICF International Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.